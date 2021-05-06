Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth launches her own beer brand weeks after husband Prince Philip's death

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 06, 2021

Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate has announced on twitter that it has developed its own beer range. The launch comes soon after the death of Prince Philip.

The 95-year-old monarch reportedly launched her own beer brand, with two bitters going on sale at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The Palace reportedly confirmed that the beverages will go on sale at the estate’s gift shop, which is now re-open following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The beers, which have been produced using organic barley harvested from the estate’s gardens, come in two variations: a 4.3 per cent Best Bitter and a slightly stronger five per cent Golden IPA.

This isn't the Queen's first foray into the alcohol business as Buckingham Palace already sells its own gins, wines, whiskeys and even champagne. 

The Queen has resumed royal duties after the death of her husband Prince Philip who was buried on April 17.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles sports pink and blue hair clips as he arrives on the set of My Policeman

Harry Styles sports pink and blue hair clips as he arrives on the set of My Policeman
Ariana Grande encourages fans to talk about mental health issues

Ariana Grande encourages fans to talk about mental health issues
Prince Philip's death certificate reveals cause of his death

Prince Philip's death certificate reveals cause of his death
Beyonce inspired by Spice Girls, says Victoria Beckham

Beyonce inspired by Spice Girls, says Victoria Beckham
Meghan Markle bashed for ‘countering privacy requirements’ of Archie with new book

Meghan Markle bashed for ‘countering privacy requirements’ of Archie with new book
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s ‘Balmoral test’ results revealed

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s ‘Balmoral test’ results revealed
Prince Andrew’s past racist behavior brought to light: report

Prince Andrew’s past racist behavior brought to light: report
The Queen’s secretive childhood re-told via close friend’s diary

The Queen’s secretive childhood re-told via close friend’s diary
Over 28,000 people subscribe Kate Middleton and William's YouTube channel in one hour

Over 28,000 people subscribe Kate Middleton and William's YouTube channel in one hour
Kate Middleton, Prince William unveil new YouTube account

Kate Middleton, Prince William unveil new YouTube account
Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish speak about comedy drama 'Here Today'

Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish speak about comedy drama 'Here Today'
Kim Kardashian all smiles as she parties with friends

Kim Kardashian all smiles as she parties with friends

Latest

view all