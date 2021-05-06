Queen Elizabeth launches her own beer brand weeks after husband Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate has announced on twitter that it has developed its own beer range. The launch comes soon after the death of Prince Philip.

The 95-year-old monarch reportedly launched her own beer brand, with two bitters going on sale at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.



The Palace reportedly confirmed that the beverages will go on sale at the estate’s gift shop, which is now re-open following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.



The beers, which have been produced using organic barley harvested from the estate’s gardens, come in two variations: a 4.3 per cent Best Bitter and a slightly stronger five per cent Golden IPA.



This isn't the Queen's first foray into the alcohol business as Buckingham Palace already sells its own gins, wines, whiskeys and even champagne.



The Queen has resumed royal duties after the death of her husband Prince Philip who was buried on April 17.

