Thursday May 06 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Oprah interview 'went down like lead balloon'

Thursday May 06, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey is thought to have left the Firm in turmoil.

In the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex detailed the reasons behind their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

They alleged that the royal family was racist and that the institution turned a blind eye to Meghan’s deteriorating mental health.

According to royal expert Russell Myers, the interview “went down like a lead balloon”.

Speaking to talkRadio he said: "They have been a distraction for the family.

"The Oprah Winfrey interview went down like a lead balloon.

"There will be quite a lot of dissatisfaction in the camp and it remains to be seen whether they will ever be brought back in."

