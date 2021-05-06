Coronavirus: KP, GB, AJK govts issue guidelines for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

People wearing masks, standing in a queue. Photo: File

Govts of AJK, GB, and KP issue special instructions for Eid ul Fitr holidays — May 8 to 16.

Respective govts to increase the number and capacity of LEAs deployed at all entrances to the northern territories.

In line with NCOC's theme of "Stay Home, Stay Safe," all tourist spots and hotels will remain closed.

The governments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday issued mandatory instructions for all their subsidiaries on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In this regard, the respective governments have decided to increase the number and capacity of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) deployed at all entrances to the northern territories.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) have been especially instructed to display special banners at the relevant toll plazas for public awareness.

In line with NCOC's theme of "Stay Home, Stay Safe", the respective governments have issued orders to close all tourist spots and hotels to restrict the movement of people during the Eid holidays, while LEAs have been deployed at various tourist spots to ensure compliance.

108 more succumbed to the coronavirus during the past 24 hours

At least 108 more succumbed to the coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 18,537 in Pakistan as the country grapples with the third wave of the coronavirus.

According to the official data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday, 4,198 cases were reported when 46,467 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours.



Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic, both in terms of cases reported as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

The highest death toll in the last 24 hours was in Punjab, with the province reporting 68 fatalities.

The government of Punjab has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the province from May 8 to May 16, owing to the increasing number of coronavirus cases.