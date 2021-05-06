Traffic jams in Karachi ahead of 'stay home, stay safe' curbs

A view of the traffic jam in Saddar at 5pm, on May 6, 2021. — Geo.tv/Syed Muhammad Wajeeh

Massive traffic jams were reported in Karachi on Thursday afternoon as the country gears up for Eid under restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has recommended restrictions in movement from May 8-16, designating the period as a time to "stay home, stay safe". Eid holidays will fall within this period, from May 10-15.

Although it is not clear, what spurred such a rush on the roads, it is safe to assume people have taken to the markets to do some last minute shopping.

There was a blockage on the roads leading from Jama Cloth Market to the Tower area, Tibet Centre and ahead to Numaish.

An overview of Saddar, I I Chundrigar Road, etc.

Movement of cars on roads leading from the Tower area to Shaheen Complex was also severely hampered.

Cars on both tracks leading to and from Liaquatabad Supermarket also came to a standstill.

An overview of the area near PECHS. Jail Road, and Aga Khan Hospital.

Moreover, the road going from Mashriq Centre to Hassan Square was also reported to be completely jammed.



The road leading from Mashriq Centre to Essa Nagri,

