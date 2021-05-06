Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t’ hack’ royal life: report

Experts recently had a field day with their claims against Meghan Markle’s preparedness for royal life.

The claim was brought forward by royal author Andrew Morton in his latest book titled Elizabeth & Margaret The Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters.

There he even made the claim that Meghan “just couldn’t hack” royal life and had no idea how difficult it may become.

Mr. Morton was quoted saying, "She just couldn't hack it. She didn't anticipate that it was difficult. It was like trying to climb Everest without ropes and without boots. It was like trying to climbs Everest in flip-flops."