Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 06 2021
By
APP

Karachi weather likely to be hot, humid on Friday

By
APP

Thursday May 06, 2021

A Pakistani man pours water over his head in seek of relief amid sweltering heat. — Reuters/Akhtar Soomro/Files

KARACHI: The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum is expected to remain between 26°C and 28°C and maximum temperature between 36 and 38°C, with 70% to 80% humidity.

Related items

Dust/thunderstorm-rain is likely to occur at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana divisions and in Sanghar district, whereas, at isolated places in Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas divisions.

Hot and dry weather is also likely to prevail elsewhere in the province during the next 24 hours, said the Met department.


More From Pakistan:

10 special trains to operate on Eid ul Fitr, says Ministry of Railways

10 special trains to operate on Eid ul Fitr, says Ministry of Railways
Businesses in Sindh to remain open on Friday, Saturday: Nasir Hussain Shah

Businesses in Sindh to remain open on Friday, Saturday: Nasir Hussain Shah
Session courts can now hear rape cases

Session courts can now hear rape cases
Islamabad to undergo complete lockdown from 6pm tomorrow: deputy commissioner

Islamabad to undergo complete lockdown from 6pm tomorrow: deputy commissioner
Peshawar authorities arrest 200, register cases against 90 over non-compliances of COVID-19 SOPs

Peshawar authorities arrest 200, register cases against 90 over non-compliances of COVID-19 SOPs
PM Imran Khan once more urges use of masks amid 'dangerous third wave'

PM Imran Khan once more urges use of masks amid 'dangerous third wave'
CSS 2020 results announced, less than 2% pass

CSS 2020 results announced, less than 2% pass
Shahbaz Sharif moves LHC for removal of name from no-fly list

Shahbaz Sharif moves LHC for removal of name from no-fly list
Sindh to tighten curbs as Karachi's coronavirus infection rate shoots up to 14%

Sindh to tighten curbs as Karachi's coronavirus infection rate shoots up to 14%
Man escapes Karachi quarantine centre after testing COVID-19 positive

Man escapes Karachi quarantine centre after testing COVID-19 positive
Private universities urge Shafqat Mehmood to not delay Autumn semester

Private universities urge Shafqat Mehmood to not delay Autumn semester
Traffic jams in Karachi ahead of 'stay home, stay safe' curbs

Traffic jams in Karachi ahead of 'stay home, stay safe' curbs

Latest

view all