Karachi weather likely to be hot, humid on Friday

A Pakistani man pours water over his head in seek of relief amid sweltering heat. — Reuters/Akhtar Soomro/Files

KARACHI: The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum is expected to remain between 26°C and 28°C and maximum temperature between 36 and 38°C, with 70% to 80% humidity.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain is likely to occur at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana divisions and in Sanghar district, whereas, at isolated places in Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas divisions.

Hot and dry weather is also likely to prevail elsewhere in the province during the next 24 hours, said the Met department.



