Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Will Smith's social media post forces Jamie Lee Curtis to speak up

By
Web Desk

Friday May 07, 2021

American actress Jamie Lee Curtis is very candid and outspoken in expressing her views as recently she shared her untouched picture in response to American actor Will Smith's dad-bod social media share with an inspiring message that we should accept our bodies along with all imperfections.

The 62-year-old actress underscored the need for self-acceptance for anyone who wants to get into better shape.

Will Smith recently broke the internet while revealing that he was not superhero ripped at the moment. Sharing his picture on Instagram, he captioned the post: "I’m gonna be real wit yall - I’m in the worst shape of my life."


His 'worst shape' post attracted a lot of responses from fans and celebs alike. Jamie Lee Curtis is one of them as she shared an untouched pic of herself from an old More Magazine photoshoot she had in 2002.

In a now-deleted post on her own Instagram, the actress shared on Wednesday alongside Will Smith's untoned tummy's image. "Acceptance of the way things are is the first step to any change," Curtis said in the caption.

"My old MORE @_moremagazine story was both a testament to 'The way things were for me' as well as a way to show the artifice of magazine advertising and air brushing but also a chance to look in the mirror and make some changes."

Jamie Lee Curtis said everyone needs to be healthy. "None of us should be unhealthy," she said. "We ALL have fallen into bad habits. The GOAL is self acceptance, self love. Realistic, attainable self acceptance."

Jamie Lee Curtis has a subtle message of being thankful for what you have. "In recovery we say ‘Compare and despair’. MANY people don’t have the luxury of oodles of time and money to focus on their training. Mostly it should be a discussion starter," she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share Archie's new picture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share Archie's new picture

Ellen DeGeneres says Courteney Cox is her 'landlord'

Ellen DeGeneres says Courteney Cox is her 'landlord'
Ali Zafar shares heartfelt message for the people of India and Pakistan: Video

Ali Zafar shares heartfelt message for the people of India and Pakistan: Video
Childish Gambino sued for alleged ´This Is America´ copyright infringement

Childish Gambino sued for alleged ´This Is America´ copyright infringement
Beyonce's fans gush over her meeting with Selena in Netflix series

Beyonce's fans gush over her meeting with Selena in Netflix series

Billie Eilish has been vegan since she was 12

Billie Eilish has been vegan since she was 12
Britney Spears' mom Lynne shares delightful photo to attract praise

Britney Spears' mom Lynne shares delightful photo to attract praise
Justin Bieber reschedules Justice World Tour Dates

Justin Bieber reschedules Justice World Tour Dates
Ariana Grande's wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum

Ariana Grande's wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum
'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist says she's publishing her first book

'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist says she's publishing her first book
'The Water Man': David Oyelowo, Chavis and Rosario Dawson speak about the new film

'The Water Man': David Oyelowo, Chavis and Rosario Dawson speak about the new film

Meghan Markle accused of ‘ripping off’ an author with children’s book

Meghan Markle accused of ‘ripping off’ an author with children’s book

Latest

view all