Friday May 07 2021
Prince Charles 'may never forgive' Prince Harry for shocking CBS chat

Friday May 07, 2021

Prince Charles may never forgive Harry, which hasn’t gone down well with Queen Elizabeth

The rift between Prince Charles and his son, Prince Harry, seems like far from being over, with Queen Elizabeth being miffed at all the fiasco that has been going on.

It has been more than a month since Harry and Meghan Markle partook in bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey, dropping some serious allegations on the royal family.

“With the way things are going, Charles may never forgive Harry, which hasn’t gone down well with Elizabeth,” an insider told Us Weekly. 

"She feels that he’s putting his pride before the best interest of the monarchy. She has enough on her plate dealing with the loss of her husband. It’s drama she can do without," the source added.

According to the insider, Charles is being stubborn, even “more stubborn” than William was when the Oprah interview came out.

“They’re definitely not at the point where they speak on a regular basis, but William wants to be the bigger person and set a precedent. He believes that in order to repair damage and destruction from Harry’s interview, the best approach is to keep things civil with his brother rather than fanning the flames and fighting back with a tit-for-tat attitude,” the source said.

“Elizabeth is proud of William for taking the dignified approach, unlike Charles, who still hasn’t forgiven Harry for dragging his name through the mud," they added.

