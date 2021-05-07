Telegram makes payments easier in new update

— Illustration via Telegram

Instant messaging app Telegram has rolled out a new update that now makes payments easier, a blog post on the app's website said.

"With Payments 2.0, it's even easier for merchants to post their products and let buyers securely pay for them without leaving the chat," the app said in a Tweet.

"Telegram charges no commission and stores no payment data," it added.

Moreover, the new update has brought Payments 2.0 for all Telegram chats, Scheduling and, Mini Profiles for Voice Chats, new Telegram apps for your browser, and more.