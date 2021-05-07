Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Friday May 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Telegram makes payments easier in new update

By
Web Desk

Friday May 07, 2021

— Illustration via Telegram

Instant messaging app Telegram has rolled out a new update that now makes payments easier, a blog post on the app's website said.

"With Payments 2.0, it's even easier for merchants to post their products and let buyers securely pay for them without leaving the chat," the app said in a Tweet.

"Telegram charges no commission and stores no payment data," it added.

Moreover, the new update has brought Payments 2.0 for all Telegram chats, Scheduling and, Mini Profiles for Voice Chats, new Telegram apps for your browser, and more.

More From Sci-Tech:

Facebook fights influence-for-hire campaigns

Facebook fights influence-for-hire campaigns
Blue Origin will fly first crew to space in July

Blue Origin will fly first crew to space in July
Facebook´s Workplace tool grows as jobs go remote

Facebook´s Workplace tool grows as jobs go remote
WhatsApp working on end-to-end encrypted backups

WhatsApp working on end-to-end encrypted backups
Apple, Epic lock horns over app market under 'Apple monopoly'

Apple, Epic lock horns over app market under 'Apple monopoly'
Apple faces down ‘Fortnite’ creator Epic Games in major antitrust trial

Apple faces down ‘Fortnite’ creator Epic Games in major antitrust trial
Update: Photos and videos on WhatsApp are now even bigger

Update: Photos and videos on WhatsApp are now even bigger
Apple, Facebook earn massive profits amid increased scrutiny

Apple, Facebook earn massive profits amid increased scrutiny
Despite pushback, Apple to enhance app privacy

Despite pushback, Apple to enhance app privacy
Over 19,000 social media accounts taken down for spreading terrorism, inciting hate: NACTA

Over 19,000 social media accounts taken down for spreading terrorism, inciting hate: NACTA
Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies suffer hefty losses over Biden's tax plans

Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies suffer hefty losses over Biden's tax plans
WhatsApp web update: Version 2.21.8.14 released

WhatsApp web update: Version 2.21.8.14 released

Latest

view all