Karachi's weather to remain hot; temperature expected to go up to 38°C

Friday May 07, 2021

People are seen bathing while others cool off from the heat as they are sprayed with water jetting out from a leaking water pipeline in Karachi, Pakistan, June 25, 2015. — Reuters/File

  • Minimum, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 27-29°C and 36-38°C.
  • Hot, dry weather is likely to also prevail elsewhere in Sindh during next 24 hours.
  • Dust, thunderstorm-rain likely to occur at isolated places in several districts.

KARACHI: The meteorological department has predicted hot and humid weather in the port city over the next 24 hours, a statement said Friday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 27-29°C and 36-38°C, respectively with 65-75% humidity in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dust and thunderstorm-rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Larkana, Dadu, Thatta and Jamshoro districts.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province during the next 24 hours.

