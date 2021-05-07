Sindh govt to appoint 37,000 teachers

Friday May 07, 2021
Education Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani said Friday the provincial government had decided to hire 37,000 teachers across the province.
Speaking on the floor of the provincial assembly, Ghani said the government had issued an advertisement for recruiting teachers, but due to coronavirus, it could not hold exams.
The provincial education minister said the government would afford the cost of training the teachers, and after their recruitment, it would deduct a small amount from their salaries to recover the amount.
The education minister also announced the provincial government had decided to reopen 638 schools.