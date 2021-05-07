Can't connect right now! retry
Sindh govt to appoint 37,000 teachers

Friday May 07, 2021

  • Education Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani says government to bear cost of training teachers.
  • The education minister announces government had decided to reopen 638 schools.
  • Exam to hire teachers not held yet due to coronavirus, says education minister.

Education Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani said Friday the provincial government had decided to hire 37,000 teachers across the province.

Speaking on the floor of the provincial assembly, Ghani said the government had issued an advertisement for recruiting teachers, but due to coronavirus, it could not hold exams.

The provincial education minister said the government would afford the cost of training the teachers, and after their recruitment, it would deduct a small amount from their salaries to recover the amount.

Read more: Govt closes all schools, colleges and universities amid COVID-19 surge

The education minister also announced the provincial government had decided to reopen 638 schools.

