Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is cheering for Meghan Markle

Sarah Ferguson is speaking out in favour of Meghan Markle, days after she voiced out support or Piers Morgan when he lambasted the Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview.



The 61-year-old Duchess of York felicitated the Duchess of Sussex after she published a new children’s book, titled The Bench.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Fergie, who is an author herself, said: “To sit down and work hard to write a book, in any genre, should be supported and respected.”

“To encourage literacy in general not just children’s books, is a love of mine and to encourage more women to delve into their creative selves and get a book out is very well done,” she said.

The praise comes not long after infamous British broadcaster Piers Morgan claimed that he received messages of support from Prince Andrew’s ex-wife over his refusal to apologize to the former Suits actor for his comments after the Oprah Winfrey interview—which eventually led to his resignation from Good Morning Britain.

He wrote: “Not all Royal duchesses were as thrilled as Meghan ‘Pinocchio’ Markle to see me leave GMB. ‘People have said how much they miss your morning joy and humour,’ texted Sarah, Duchess of York, ‘get back out there!’”

“Perhaps we should start a new breakfast show together … ‘Morgy and Fergie in the Morning’, anyone?” he added.