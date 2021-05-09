Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is cheering for Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 09, 2021

Sarah Ferguson is speaking out in favour of Meghan Markle, days after she voiced out support or Piers Morgan when he lambasted the Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview.

The 61-year-old Duchess of York felicitated the Duchess of Sussex after she published a new children’s book, titled The Bench.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Fergie, who is an author herself, said: “To sit down and work hard to write a book, in any genre, should be supported and respected.”

“To encourage literacy in general not just children’s books, is a love of mine and to encourage more women to delve into their creative selves and get a book out is very well done,” she said.

The praise comes not long after infamous British broadcaster Piers Morgan claimed that he received messages of support from Prince Andrew’s ex-wife over his refusal to apologize to the former Suits actor for his comments after the Oprah Winfrey interview—which eventually led to his resignation from Good Morning Britain.

He wrote: “Not all Royal duchesses were as thrilled as Meghan ‘Pinocchio’ Markle to see me leave GMB. ‘People have said how much they miss your morning joy and humour,’ texted Sarah, Duchess of York, ‘get back out there!’”

“Perhaps we should start a new breakfast show together … ‘Morgy and Fergie in the Morning’, anyone?” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Princes William and Harry’s friend speaks out about their royal feud

Princes William and Harry’s friend speaks out about their royal feud

Gal Gadot details how ‘Justice League’ director Joss Whedon threatened her career

Gal Gadot details how ‘Justice League’ director Joss Whedon threatened her career
Elon Musk pokes fun at himself during ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting debut

Elon Musk pokes fun at himself during ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting debut

Prince Harry wants ‘equitable’ COVID vaccine distribution globally

Prince Harry wants ‘equitable’ COVID vaccine distribution globally

Meghan Markle talks about daughter in first TV appearance since Oprah interview

Meghan Markle talks about daughter in first TV appearance since Oprah interview
Jennifer Lopez gives cute sneak peek at rehearsals for ‘Vax Live’ concert

Jennifer Lopez gives cute sneak peek at rehearsals for ‘Vax Live’ concert
Khloe Kardashian wanted KUWTK show to continue

Khloe Kardashian wanted KUWTK show to continue

Billie Eilish’s Your Power jumps to #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart

Billie Eilish’s Your Power jumps to #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart
Justin Bieber's world tour Justice promoted by Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber's world tour Justice promoted by Hailey Baldwin
Vanessa Hudgens has an amazing story to tell about how she met Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens has an amazing story to tell about how she met Cole Tucker
Prince Harry, William unable to mend rift over ‘hurt’ feelings: report

Prince Harry, William unable to mend rift over ‘hurt’ feelings: report
Meghan Markle failed to see she ‘had no voice’ as a royal: report

Meghan Markle failed to see she ‘had no voice’ as a royal: report

Latest

view all