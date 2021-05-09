DG health services rejects concerns regarding coronavirus vaccines in Pakistan

A healthcare official provides the coronavirus vaccine jab to a person. Photo: File

Do not heed misinformation about coronavirus vaccines, says DG health services.

"All vaccines being used in Pakistan are strictly monitored," says Safdar.

DG health services urges people aged 40 and above to register for the vaccine.

ISLAMABAD: DG Health Services Rana Safdar on Sunday rejected concerns related to coronavirus vaccines in Pakistan, saying that none of them were valid.

The government official warned masses from falling prey to any misleading and untrue information about coronavirus vaccines being used in Pakistan.

"All vaccines being used in Pakistan are strictly monitored," he said. "Separate checks are conducted to gauge the safety and efficacy of the vaccines," he added.

Safdar said the guidelines for using the coronavirus vaccines are based on recent scientific analysis and statistics provided by experts.

"We constantly monitor the process to update the standard operating procedures of the vaccines," he said.

He urged people aged 40 and above to register for the vaccine and called on those who were 50 and above to avail the walk-in vaccination facility available in Pakistan.

"Those aged 50 years and above should just bring along their NICs and mobile phones [to the vaccination centre]," he said.