pakistan
Sunday May 09 2021
By
Asif Bashir Chaudhary

PIA to operate additional flights on Eid: sources

By
Asif Bashir Chaudhary

Sunday May 09, 2021

A Pakistan International Airlines aircraft. — AFP/File

Pakistan International Airlines will operate additional flights during Eid-ul-Fitr, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

The flights will run between Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Quetta on May 12, said the sources.

They said that at 9:30am on May 12, a flight from Lahore will go to Quetta, whereas a flight from Karachi to Quetta will take off at 11am.

That same day a flight from Karachi will bring passengers from Quetta to Karachi at 1:20pm and another flight from Islamabad to Quetta will depart at 2:30pm.

A flight from Quetta, headed to Lahore, will leave at 5pm.

Eid trains

Additionally, the Ministry of Railways has decided to operate 10 special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the ministry, the first Eid special train will operate on May 7 from Karachi to Lahore, while the second special train will also run from Karachi to Lahore on May 8.

Likewise, the third special train will operate from Karachi to Lahore on May 9 and the fourth one will operate on the same route on May 10.

The fifth Eid special train is scheduled to run from Lahore to Karachi on May 7, while the sixth train will also operate on the same route on May 8.

Meanwhile, the seventh and eighth Eid special trains will operate from Lahore to Karachi on May 9 and May 10, respectively.

According to the Railways Ministry, the ninth Eid special train will run from Karachi to Rawalpindi on May 11, while the tenth train will run from Karachi to Multan on May 12.



