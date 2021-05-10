Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 10 2021
Meghan Markle is giving back to mums in need this Mother's Day

Monday May 10, 2021

Meghan Markle is celebrating Mother’s Day differently this year by giving back to the mums in need.

The Duchess of Sussex extended a helping hand through the Archewell Foundation to Harvest Home LA along with her husband Prince Harry, by donating diapers, cleaning supplies and other necessary items.

In a letter, which was posted by the organization on their Instagram page, Meghan wrote: “As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting.”

“These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values,” she continued.

“Thank you for all you do for the women and mothers who are turned away elsewhere, at no fault of their own,” she said.

“When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of color and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities.”

“I hope you will accept an offer of support to help further uplift Harvest Home’s residents,” she added.

The royal couple is parents to son Archie, 2, and will soon be welcoming their daughter in the summer this year. 

