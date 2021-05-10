Can't connect right now! retry
Sit down and shut up: Queen's cousin takes subtle dig at Meghan Markle

Monday May 10, 2021

Princess Olga, who is the Queen’s cousin, is of the opinion that the royal family should not air their dirty laundry on TV interviews.

During an interview on ITV, Olga said that it would be best if they just “sit down and shut up”.

Her comments seem to take a dig at Meghan Markle who had come out with an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey where she levied harsh claims against the Palace.

"Her children have given extensive TV interviews, we have seen that," she said. 

"Do you think that is the way ahead to modernise the Royal Family or do you just think people should shh?” the host asked.

"I was told to sit down and shut up and never wash your dirty linen in public, whatever it happens to be,” Olga said.

"So I think the Queen does it right."

