Tuesday May 11 2021
Prince William, Harry's relationship descended into the darkest abyss, says pal

Tuesday May 11, 2021

According to their longterm pal Tom Bradby, the rift between William, Harry is still not healed

Prince Harry's relationship with his brother William worsened drastically over the last one year.

According to their longterm pal Tom Bradby, the rift between the brothers is still not healed.

“It used to be quite a straightforward thing, right, because they weren’t arguing and life was simple,” Bradby told the UK’s The Times on Saturday. "And then it just slowly descended into something that was difficult — personally and publicly — really over the past year and a half," he added.

Bradby, who famously asked Meghan in 2019 in the ITV documentary if she was OK, added that he felt Harry and William chatting at Prince Philip‘s funeral in April was a good sign.

Royal expert Robert Jobson agreed that Harry and William reuniting was a baby step in the healing of ther fallout. 

“I do think they did actually talk, and if there was a rebuilding of their relationship — well, it was a baby step, and that’s fine,” Jobson told Us Weekly after Harry returned home to California.

“Ultimately, Harry was only there to pay his last respects to his grandfather, who was a great man, and whether or not there was a rebuilding between William and Harry … that’s going to show over time.”

