Ramadan recipes: Check out the top six entries

Tuesday May 11, 2021
The holy month of Ramadan is almost at an end but we have some exciting news for our readers. After going through several entries, we have decided to select the top six mouth-watering Ramadan recipes!
From home-baked brownies to a strawberry parfait and Imli and Aloo Bukhara sharbat, people sent in all kinds of sumptuous recipes.
If strawberry is you're favourite food and you want to mesh it in with some delicious biscuits, cream and sugar, say no more. Below is the recipe for some heavenly Strawberry Parfair that are sure to tantalise your taste buds.
If you thought baking was an arduous process, fear no more. This recipe right here will enable you to prepare delicious brownies right at home, with the perfect ingredients. Savour the taste of some rich brownies, prepared right in your own homes!
Most of us haven't tried anything like this before but judging from the recipe and the ingredients, it won't disappoint!
Green chilies, chicken and Mozzarella cheese. If this doesn't satisfy you, we're not sure what will!