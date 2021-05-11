Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'secret donation' on Archie's birthday made public

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a "private" donation to mark their son's birthday, according to a report.

The couple who recently celebrated Archie's second birthday donated 200 beanies to an organization which supports victims of domestic violence in New Zealand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose not to issue a statement to the media regarding their donation and decided to keep their charitable move a secret.

According to express.co.uk, their donation was made public by New Zealand-based social enterprise Make Give Live, the members of which knitted the warm beanies given to charity by the Sussexes.

The British royal couple who has stepped down from their royal duties is expecting their second child.