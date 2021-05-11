Pakistan to observe Palestine Day on May 14: Tahir Ashrafi

Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Tahir Ashrafi. — Geo News screengrab/Files

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Tuesday said that Pakistan would observe Palestine Day on May 14 — on which either the first or second day of Eid will fall.

During a press conference, Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, said that the prime minister has tasked Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi to liaison with other countries regarding the situation in Jerusalem.

He questioned the world's silence on the matter, adding that during PM Imran Khan's visit to Saudi Arabia, the situation in Palestine came under discussion, besides the issue of Kashmir.



Pakistan has strongly condemned the violence against Palestinians that unfolded over the past weekend and continued today.



Worshipers gathered to pray on the holy night of Laylat-ul_Qadr were attacked in the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces on Friday night. Since then, the violence has escalated, leading to at least 26 Palestinians being killed, including nine children, and hundreds injured.

Qureshi, meanwhile, said that he spoke to the Turkish Minister for Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu on the dire situation today.

"Fully support Turkey's call to convene meeting of OIC and UN," the minister said.

"Storming 1st Qibla of Islam Masjid Al Aqsa, killing children and forcing evictions — absolutely unacceptable," Qureshi added.





