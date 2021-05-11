Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Met predicts rain in upper, central parts of Pakistan ahead of Eid

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 11, 2021

— APP/File

The meteorological department said Tuesday the present westerly weather system is likely to persist for the next 4-5 and under the influence of this weather system, rain and thunderstorm were expected across several parts of the country.

The meteorological department advised farmers to take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

The Met said rain-wind or thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and occasional gaps were expected till Sunday in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Bannu, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Waziristan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh.

Moreover, rain-wind or dust thunderstorms were expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday/Sunday.

Similarly, rain-wind or dust thunderstorms were also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi, Kohlu, Ziarat, Harnai, Chaman, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Jaccobabad on Saturday and Sunday.

Eid moon

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Met said the new moon of Shawwal would be born on crossing conjunction point at "00-01 PST on 12-05-2021."

According to astronomical parameters, there is "no chance" of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the evening of May 12 — Ramadan 29.

According to the climate record, the weather is expected to be fair/partly cloudy in most parts of the country.

More From Pakistan:

Eid ul Fitr to likely fall on Friday in Pakistan: Met dept

Eid ul Fitr to likely fall on Friday in Pakistan: Met dept
Distribution of zakat rice from Saudi Arabia begins in Pakistan

Distribution of zakat rice from Saudi Arabia begins in Pakistan
Pakistan to observe Palestine Day on May 14: Tahir Ashrafi

Pakistan to observe Palestine Day on May 14: Tahir Ashrafi
In letter to Interior Ministry, NAB seeks to place Shahbaz Sharif on ECL

In letter to Interior Ministry, NAB seeks to place Shahbaz Sharif on ECL
Pakistan continues to face acute shortage of nurses: policy makers, academics

Pakistan continues to face acute shortage of nurses: policy makers, academics
WATCH: Pakistani barber offers hair-raising cuts with cleavers, blowtorches

WATCH: Pakistani barber offers hair-raising cuts with cleavers, blowtorches
FAFEN calls on govt to hold referendum on electronic voting machines, PR systems

FAFEN calls on govt to hold referendum on electronic voting machines, PR systems
In Eid guidelines, NCOC asks elderly to refrain from attending congregational prayers

In Eid guidelines, NCOC asks elderly to refrain from attending congregational prayers
NAB to challenge Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in Supreme Court

NAB to challenge Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in Supreme Court
Pakistan will not make U-turns on Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

Pakistan will not make U-turns on Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi
Ramadan recipes: Check out the top six entries

Ramadan recipes: Check out the top six entries
COVID-19: Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for people above 40 from May 12

COVID-19: Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for people above 40 from May 12

Latest

view all