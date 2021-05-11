Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
Reuters

Indian PM Modi to skip G7 meet in Britain due to COVID-19 crisis

By
Reuters

Tuesday May 11, 2021

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France August 25, 2019. — Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

MUMBAI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Britain for the Group of Seven (G7) summit next month because of the coronavirus situation in the country, the foreign ministry said late on Tuesday.

"While appreciating the invitation to the Prime Minister by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the G7 Summit as a Special Invitee, given the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the G7 Summit in person," the ministry said in a statement.

Related items

Modi has been criticised for allowing huge gatherings at a religious festival and holding large election rallies during the past two months even as cases surged.

India's seven-day average of daily infections hit a record 390,995 on Tuesday, with 3,876 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Official COVID-19 deaths, which experts say are almost certainly under-reported, stand at just under a quarter of a million.

US President Joe Biden is expected to join other leaders at a G7 summit chaired by Britain's Johnson in Cornwall, southwestern England, on June 11-13.

More From World:

Eid in Saudi Arabia on Thursday after Shawwal moon not sighted

Eid in Saudi Arabia on Thursday after Shawwal moon not sighted
Worst school shootings worldwide over last two decades

Worst school shootings worldwide over last two decades
At least 26 Palestinians killed, 122 injured in Israeli strikes: health ministry

At least 26 Palestinians killed, 122 injured in Israeli strikes: health ministry
Protesters in Brussels express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris

Protesters in Brussels express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris
At least eight dead in Russian school shooting

At least eight dead in Russian school shooting
22 Palestinians, including 9 children, martyred in Israeli air strikes

22 Palestinians, including 9 children, martyred in Israeli air strikes

Pakistani gold merchant who provided info to five agencies

Pakistani gold merchant who provided info to five agencies
Watch: US State Dept spokesperson stumbles as reporters grill him on Palestine issue

Watch: US State Dept spokesperson stumbles as reporters grill him on Palestine issue
China posts slowest population growth in decades: census data

China posts slowest population growth in decades: census data
Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage
Kuwait bars flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka

Kuwait bars flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka
Sheikh Jarrah expulsions: Israeli police attack Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound

Sheikh Jarrah expulsions: Israeli police attack Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound

Latest

view all