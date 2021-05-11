Timeline of recent violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces

A Palestinian man holds an injured girl awaiting medical care at al-Shifa hospital, after an Israeli air strike in Gaza city, on May 11, 2021. — AFP

JERUSALEM: This is a recap of the last few bloody days of violence against Palestinians sparked by a years-long bid by Jewish settlers to take over Arab homes in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

Bloody end to Ramadan



Violence erupts on Friday as Muslims pack the Al-Aqsa mosque compound to pray on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Violence had been building in the Holy City and occupied West Bank for the previous week.

Police fire rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades as Palestinians hurl stones, bottles and fireworks.



More than 220 people, mostly Palestinians, are wounded.

Second night



On Saturday prayers at the mosque compound are held peacefully but violence flares elsewhere in east Jerusalem.

Some 121 Palestinians are wounded overnight, many hit by rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades, the Palestinian Red Crescent says.

Israeli police say 17 of its officers are wounded.

The Middle East Quartet — the US, Russia, EU and the UN — express "deep concern" over the violence.

Court case delay



Much of the recent unrest stems from the long-running legal effort by Jewish settler groups to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

A lower court ruling earlier this year backed the settlers' claim, infuriating Palestinian residents.

A Supreme Court hearing on a Palestinian appeal is postponed by the justice ministry in light of "the circumstances".

Third night



Scuffles between Palestinians and Israeli police in east Jerusalem continue overnight into Sunday.

Pope Francis joins global calls for an end to the violence.

In the evening Israeli police again launch attack against mostly young Palestinians at several locations in east Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defends Israel's response to the protests and rioting.

March cancelled



In Monday morning clashes at the mosque compound the Palestinian Red Crescent says at least 395 Palestinians are wounded, with more than 200 hospitalised.

Fears of further chaos ease temporarily when a planned "Jerusalem Day" march to mark the Jewish state's 1967 capture of the Old City is cancelled.

Escalation



Hamas warns of escalation unless Israel pulls its security forces out of the compound, with more than 200 rockets reportedly fired by Palestinian militants towards the Jewish state.

Israel responds with 130 strikes by fighter jets and attack helicopters on "military targets" in the Hamas-run enclave.

Twenty-eight Palestinians — including 10 children — are killed in the exchange of fire.

Islamic Jihad said two of its commanders were among those killed.



