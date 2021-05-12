Can't connect right now! retry
health
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
AFP

Biden says nearly half of world leaders asking for US vaccine help

By
AFP

Wednesday May 12, 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said Tuesday that almost half the world´s leaders have contacted him, asking for US help in obtaining Covid-19 vaccines.

"Every country in the world is now looking at us to provide for their lack of capacity to produce and/or have vaccines," Biden said in a virtual meeting with US state governors.

"I literally have, virtually 40 percent of the world leaders calling and asking, can we help them," Biden said. "We´re going to try."

The US leader did not say which countries he was referring to. However, there is a growing international clamour for sharing the enormous US surplus in vaccines, including in hard-hit India.

Biden pledged last month to distribute 60 million AstraZeneca doses, with India expected to be a recipient. Earlier, the White House said it was loaning four million AstraZeneca doses to neighbouring Mexico and Canada.

However, Washington has come under growing pressure to release more vaccines, given a surplus expected to amount to hundreds of millions of doses.

Biden repeated his position that he is prioritizing getting Americans inoculated but said "we are going to be working with other countries, because there are going to be a lot of variants."

"I think we can produce a whole hell of a lot more vaccines that we can make available," he said.

More From Health:

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID-19 cure

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID-19 cure
COVID-19: Indian variant classified as matter of global concern by WHO

COVID-19: Indian variant classified as matter of global concern by WHO
US authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds

US authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds
US authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds

US authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds
UHS finds more infectious British variant of coronavirus in Lahore

UHS finds more infectious British variant of coronavirus in Lahore
Pakistan restricts use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under 40

Pakistan restricts use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under 40
DG health services rejects concerns regarding coronavirus vaccines in Pakistan

DG health services rejects concerns regarding coronavirus vaccines in Pakistan
Variant accelerating India´s Covid explosion: WHO top scientist

Variant accelerating India´s Covid explosion: WHO top scientist
Ibuprofen doesn't make coronavirus symptoms worse, study finds

Ibuprofen doesn't make coronavirus symptoms worse, study finds
WHO approves China´s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine

WHO approves China´s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine
Gandhi warns 'explosive' COVID-19 wave threatens India and the world

Gandhi warns 'explosive' COVID-19 wave threatens India and the world
Big Pharma says vaccine patent waiver sets dangerous precedent

Big Pharma says vaccine patent waiver sets dangerous precedent

Latest

view all