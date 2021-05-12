Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 12 2021
#WeStandWithGaza: Pakistani Twitter angry over brutal Israel attacks on Palestinian Muslims

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Palestinian Muslims stand on the rubble of an apartment destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza on May 11, 2021. Photo: AFP

Pakistanis have poured support for Palestine on social media as they continue to come under attack by Israel. 

Anger at Israel and support for Palestinians continues to pour in on twitter from politicians, government officials, celebrities and the general public.

At least 36 Palestinian Muslims have so far been killed in Gaza by Israeli air strikes. Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza into the early hours of Wednesday.

"I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine," Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning, along with thousands of others standing in support of Palestine.

All top Twitter trends Wednesday morning were in support of Palestinian Muslims. Some of the top trends included #WeStandWithPalestine, #PalestinianLivesMatter, #Hamas, #WeStandWithGaza and #IsraeliTerrorism.

Here are some of the social media reactions over the atrocities against Palestinian Muslims.

Federal Planning And Development Minister Asad Umar said the Palestinians are facing ruthless persecution again.

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam condemned the attacks on Palestinian worshippers by the Israeli police at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. He prayed for the people of Palestine.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed called for all those who belive in humanity to raise their voice against the attack on the Al Aqsa mosque worshippers. He termed the Israeli attacks barbaric.

PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, too, condemned the attacks on Palestinians. He gave an important lesson on language use by the media to report on the attacks on Palestine, saying that majority of the international media seems to be "struggling" in finding the :right set of words" to report on the attacks.

Pakistani celebrities, too, are furious at the brutal attacks on innocent Palestinians.


