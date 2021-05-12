Kim Kardashian’s dairy-free diet earns her a special tribute from PETA

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, PETA decided to appreciate Kim Kardashian's dairy-free diet

Fashion mogul Kim Kardashian is getting honoured by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for having a dairy-free diet.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, PETA decided to appreciate the billionaire supermodel by naming a cow after her.

A tweet posted by the animal rights advocate’s India branch read: “For mothers day, PETA India names rescued mother cow ‘Kim Kowdashian’ after reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Thanks for promoting a dairy-free diet @KimKardashian!”

Along with the tweet was a photo posted of the cow, which was described on PETA’s website as having “striking eyes and long, dark eyelashes.”



They further wrote that they wanted to “thank the mother of four for showing compassion to mums of all species by promoting a dairy-free diet to her more than 200 million followers.”