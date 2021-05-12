Prince Harry 'no longer living in fear' since Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at the centre of criticism since they announced their exit from the Firm.

According to royal commentator Bryony Gordon, the Duke of Sussex is no longer fazed by critics on his new life in California.

Writing for The Telegraph she said: "The Duke knows he has critics. He expects to have critics, given the very public stance he has made, not just about the media, but also his own family.

"He has accepted this, and it is this acceptance that has set him free, in many ways.

"He is no longer living in fear of the repercussions of existing as himself, as he wants and needs to be."

She added that Prince Harry now seems to have a "sense of purpose" since stepping back from his royal life.

"It is often suggested that the Duke’s wife, Meghan, has somehow changed him, as if he is a man completely incapable of independent thought."

"But those close to Harry know that he had long been open to the shift we now see in him."