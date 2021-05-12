Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's daughter a 'great unifier' for the royal family

Arrival of the Sussexes' daughter can bring Harry and Meghan closer to the royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently expecting their second child, a baby girl, due this summer.



The arrival of the Sussexes' daughter can actually bring Harry and Meghan closer to the royal family and heal their rift.

According to royal expert Nick Bullen, “The birth of a baby is always a great unifier for a family and I’m sure all sides of the Sussex family will want to celebrate with Harry and Meghan."

The editor in chief and cofounder of True Royalty TV told Us Weekly, “I think you can be absolutely certain that Harry and Meghan will be jumping on a Zoom call to introduce Her Majesty to her 11th great-grandchild.”

Earlier, Meghan revealed what having a daughter means to her and Harry at the VAX Live concert.

“When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward,” she said. “Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up and to set all of us up for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow.”