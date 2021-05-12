Abhishek Bachchan pays rich tribute to nurses on International Nurses Day

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan paid rich tribute to nurses on International Nurses Day, saying “I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19."

The Dhoom actor took to Twitter and said “The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients.”

“This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19.”

He further said “We'll always be indebted to you all”, followed by folded hands emoji.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in film The Big Bull.