Abhishek Bachchan pays rich tribute to nurses on International Nurses Day

Showbiz
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan paid rich tribute to nurses on International Nurses Day, saying “I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19."

The Dhoom actor took to Twitter and said “The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients.”

“This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19.”

He further said “We'll always be indebted to you all”, followed by folded hands emoji.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in film The Big Bull.

