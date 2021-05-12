Billie Eilish addresses thoughts on AppleTV+ documentary

Grammy award winning singer Billie Eilish recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the real reason it took her more than six hours to watch her entire AppleTV+ documentary.

The singer got candid during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and admitted she spent “like, six hours to get through it because we kept pausing it over and over and just screaming and running around.”

“It was crazy, 'cause they were filming me for, like, three years, and I had no idea what they got on camera and what they didn't.”

She went on to tell the host, “I'm pretty much myself in front of the camera — I don't really have a line, so I was pretty worried about what was gonna be in there. But I loved it. It was such an amazing, completely surreal thing that was created.”