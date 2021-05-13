Can't connect right now! retry
health
Thursday May 13 2021
By
AFP

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

By
AFP

Thursday May 13, 2021

PARIS: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Covid catastrophe was preventable -

The scale of the Covid disaster could have been prevented, a panel of independent experts assembled by the World Health Organization declares, also blaming the UN body for not sounding the alarm sooner.

- How many India deaths? -

India´s coronavirus death toll passes 250,000 but comparisons of official data with reports from people on the frontlines suggest the true number is several times higher.

- Indian variant spreading -

The WHO says that the B.1.617 variant blamed for India´s explosive outbreak has been found in dozens of countries all over the world.

- EU urges limiting India trips -

The European Commission calls for EU member states to work together to restrict travel from India in order to limit the spread of the B.1.617 variant.

- Norway ditches AstraZeneca -

Norway will drop AstraZeneca´s vaccine from its immunisation programme due to concerns over rare blood clot side effects, and offer Johnson & Johnson´s jab only to volunteers, the government announces.

- Slovakia to start Sputnik jabs -

Slovakia will start rolling out Russia´s Sputnik V vaccine in June, the government says.

- Spanish football fans rejoice -

Fans will be allowed to return to some stadiums in the top two divisions of Spanish football this weekend, the government says.

- EU boost -

The European Union sharply revises its growth forecasts for this year and next, saying an accelerated vaccination drive and the bloc´s landmark recovery plan would lift Europe out of recession.

- Pope is back -

Pope Francis staged his first public audience since early last year in Rome, greeting a baby, chatting with masked children outdoors and donning a hat handed to him from the crowd.

- Fully jabbed island -

The tiny Pacific nation of Nauru congratulates itself for a "world record" vaccination drive which has resulted in all its adult population receiving their first jab.

- 3.3 million dead -

The pandemic has killed at least 3,319,512 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 582,848 deaths, followed by Brazil with 425,540, India 254,197, Mexico 219,323 and Britain 127,629.

More From Health:

With 4,205 new fatalities, India reports record rise in daily coronavirus deaths

With 4,205 new fatalities, India reports record rise in daily coronavirus deaths
Pakistan reports cases of 'black fungus' among several COVID-19 patients: report

Pakistan reports cases of 'black fungus' among several COVID-19 patients: report
Biden says nearly half of world leaders asking for US vaccine help

Biden says nearly half of world leaders asking for US vaccine help
Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID-19 cure

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID-19 cure
COVID-19: Indian variant classified as matter of global concern by WHO

COVID-19: Indian variant classified as matter of global concern by WHO
US authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds

US authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds
US authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds

US authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds
UHS finds more infectious British variant of coronavirus in Lahore

UHS finds more infectious British variant of coronavirus in Lahore
Pakistan restricts use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under 40

Pakistan restricts use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under 40
DG health services rejects concerns regarding coronavirus vaccines in Pakistan

DG health services rejects concerns regarding coronavirus vaccines in Pakistan
Variant accelerating India´s Covid explosion: WHO top scientist

Variant accelerating India´s Covid explosion: WHO top scientist
Ibuprofen doesn't make coronavirus symptoms worse, study finds

Ibuprofen doesn't make coronavirus symptoms worse, study finds

Latest

view all