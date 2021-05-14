Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 14 2021
Prince Harry weighs in on ongoing US privacy scare

Friday May 14, 2021

Prince Harry weighs in on ongoing US privacy scare

Prince Harry recently came in guns blazing against the ‘feeding frenzy’ amid US media outlets and their consistent attempts to turn Saturday walks with his son into headline news.

He got candid during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and was quoted saying, “living here one hour outside LA, like it's a feeding frenzy.”

The former royal started off by referencing his time in Tyler Perry’s California home and was quoted saying, “We spent the first three-and-a-half months in Tyler Perry's house and the helicopters, the drones, the paparazzi cutting the fence, like it was madness!”

While their Vancouver Island home was a bit more secluded, not even a £12.8million L.A mansion and security guard army has been enough to shield their son and unborn daughter from media intrusion. “People out there, their response was, 'Well, what do you expect if you live in LA!' There's no public interest in you taking your kids for a walk down the beach, nothing. It’s not news.”

