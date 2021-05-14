'Twitter account compromised': Veena Malik on backlash over 'made-up' Hitler quote

Pakistani actor Veena Malik is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons. This time, its for apparently quoting Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in a reference to the Israel-Palestine violence.



On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actor sent a post to her 1.2 million followers on Twitter saying: “I would have killed all the Jews of the world… but I kept some to show the world why I killed them. - Adolf Hitler.”

Twitter has removed the post by Malik, in which she quoted Hitler. Later, however, American journalist Andy Ngô clarified that the Hitler quote attributed by Malik appears to be made-up but is “nonetheless often quoted in some variation by anti-Semites to express hatred of Jews and/or Israel.”

By Wednesday afternoon, all of the tweets were gone from her account.

Malik also posted a clarification after receiving backlash on social media. She said her Twitter account had been compromised and she was getting it fixed.

According to the latest reports, more than 11 Palestinians, including women and children have been killed by Israel air strikes in Gaza.