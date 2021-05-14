Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 14 2021
Prince Harry touches on wanting to ‘break the cycle’ of childhood suffering

Prince Harry recently sat down for a chat and got candid about wanting to change his entire parenting style to ‘stop the cycle’ of pain left by Prince Charles.

The claim was made during Prince Harry’s interview with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast.

There Prince Harry touched upon his intention to go in the “opposite” parenting direction and admitted, “Isn't life about breaking the cycle? There's no blame, I don't think we should be pointing the finger of blame at anybody.”

“But when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain and suffering, because of the pain and suffering that perhaps my father or parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so I don't pass it on.”

“For me, it comes down to awareness. I never saw it, I never knew about it and suddenly I started to piece it all together and go, 'this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents'.”

“So he was treating me the way he was treated, which means how can I change that for my own kids? Well here I am, I've now moved my whole family to the US - that wasn't the plan!”

