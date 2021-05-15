Rapper Noname slams celebs for keeping mum about Israel’s oppression of Palestinians

Noname slammed celebrities keeping mum about Israel’s violence against Palestine

American rapper and poet Noname is calling out celebrities for staying silent amidst Israel’s brutal oppression of Palestinians.

Turning to her Twitter, the 29-year-old musician, born as Fatima Nyeema Warner, slammed celebrities keeping mum about Israel’s violence against Palestine as well as those issuing heavily-guarded statements about the issue.

"If you don't understand settler colonialism, annexation and ethnic cleansing, fine. But understand you are helping the U.S. fund it with your taxes,” she said.

“We give billions to Israel so they can continue to murder. and murder. and murder. Celebs pay the most in taxes and the most quiet,” she added.

Israel’s airstrikes have killed at least 126 Palestinians, 31 of which are children, while leaving as many as 950 wounded.