Khloe Kardashian wishes to have a second child via surrogacy

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian opened up about having a second child via surrogate.

The 36-year-old star wore her heart on her sleeves, revealing the desire to give her daughter, True Thompson, a younger sibling.

In an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" that aired on Thursday, Khloe Kardashian argued that being pregnant again would be a 'high risk' that is why she needed to consider some other alternatives.

"A few months ago, Tristan and I made embryos, and during that time, I was also told that I would not be smart if I carried my second pregnancy, I would be high risk and to explore surrogacy options, so Tristan and I have decided that's what we're going to do," Kardashian said.

"I have a surrogate agent who is, you know, sort of filtering through who they think might be the best fit for me and my family."



Her boyfriend Tristan Thompson came to her support. "It is a big commitment, and you want to find the right fit, but we got this new chapter, we've got this together, we're a team. I'm there as moral support, and, you know, whatever she needs for me, I'm two feet in," he said.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian also had her two youngest kids through surrogates.

The pair then talked to a surrogate therapist over Zoom. However, a question from the therapist left them second-guessing the process.

"What are your beliefs about fetal reduction or termination of pregnancy due to multiple pregnancies? Say, the embryo splitting and the surrogate was carrying twins suddenly," the therapist asked.

"If we're blessed to have multiples we think that's in God's will, so we're on board with that," Khloe Kardashian replied. On a question from Khloe, the therapist answered: "Well, it's your baby, but it's her body, so she could terminate the pregnancy with any unplanned outcome."

"I'm definitely getting freaked out as the questions go by just because I, of course, I know it's her body, my baby, but I really did not put two and two together that that means she has the control whether she would want to, you know, terminate the twin," Kardashian said during a confessional. "Me not having control over that outcome makes me very nervous."

Khloe Kardashian dated Tristan Thompson since 2016 and welcomed their daughter two years later.