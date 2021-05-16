Siraj ul Haq announces nationwide protest against Israel on May 21

File photo of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj ul Haq.

JI Chief Siraj ul Haq announces nationwide protests against Israel's atrocities in Gaza.

Haq will lead protests in Islamabad on May 21.

JI chief says Muslim Ummah should stand with the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj ul Haq on Sunday announced nationwide protests against Israel's oppression in Gaza on Friday, May 21, Jang reported.

As per details, Haq plans to lead protests in Islamabad against the massacre in Gaza being conducted by the Israeli Army, on May 21.

The JI chief, in a statement, called on the nation to take part in the protest for the rights of Palestinians, saying that human tragedies are taking place on a daily basis in the occupied land of Palestine.

Haq said the United Nations and American human rights activists are deaf and dumb, calling upon the Muslim Ummah to stand with the Palestinians during their hour of need.

He stressed that Muslim rulers must go beyond statements and tweets, urging Muslim countries to formulate a plan of action to protect the lives, property, and honour of the citizens of Gaza.

Pakistan condemns Israel's massacre in Gaza

Pakistan on Sunday condemned Israel's massacre in Gaza in strong words, urging the international community to take steps to stop the genocide in Palestine immediately.

The foreign minister was addressing an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) where he lambasted Israel for its tyrannical measures, which include bombing Gaza and killing scores of innocent children.

"Israel is violating human rights laws in Gaza," slammed the foreign minister. "The attack on the Palestinians is a violation of international law as well."

Israel continues to pummel Gaza as death toll surges to over 140

Israel continued with its deadly bombing on Sunday, as the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza surged past 140, with more than 30 children and scores of other women killed in the bombings as well.

A day earlier, 10 members of a single extended family were killed in an Israeli airstrike early Saturday on the western Gaza Strip, medics in the Palestinian enclave said.

The eight children and two women were killed when a three-story building in Shati refugee camp collapsed following an Israeli strike, medical sources said.

Israeli warplanes had struck multiple targets in Gaza since aerial strikes began on Monday.

Speaking outside Shifa hospital in Gaza City, the father of four of the children, Muhammad al-Hadidi, had said he wanted "the unjust world to see these crimes".