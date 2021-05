Nick Jonas reveals ‘incredible’ advice for new ‘The Voice’ judge Ariana Grande

Singer songwriter Nick Jonas recently dished over his advice for Ariana Grande on The Voice.

The singer made the claim during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and in a segment with John Legend and Blake Shelton, he touched upon Ariana Grande’s induction into The Voice.

He claimed, “I mean, Ariana — as we all know — is one of the best singers in the game and she's gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you.”

