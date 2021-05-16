PM Imran Khan to discuss placing Shahbaz Sharif on ECL in meeting tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the government and party members on Monday, May 17.

During the meeting, the issue of placing Shahbaz Sharif's name on the ECL will come under discussion.

Sheikh Rasheed says Shahbaz has no other option but to try to run away from country as the government has evidence against him.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will convene a meeting of the party and government members on Monday afternoon, May 17, at the Prime Minister's House to discuss several important issues concerning the political environment in the country.



During the meeting, the matter of placing PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) will come under discussion.

Aside from that, the premier will also issue guidelines related to the government's strategy to deal with the Opposition.

Moreover, the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Palestine and Pakistan's role in voicing its support and concerns for Gazans on an international level will also be discussed.

'Shahbaz has no option but to try to flee'



Commenting on the matter, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed said that Shahbaz Sharif's name has been placed on the Provisional National Identification List and he is not on a blacklist, as is the common misconception.



He has not been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) yet, he added.



"The Cabinet has approved the inclusion of Shahbaz Sharif in the ECL as he's trying to flee the country," Rasheed said. "Nawaz Sharif still hasn't come back and now Shahbaz Sharif wants to leave too."

He said that the government will appeal the Lahore High Court's decision to allow Shahbaz to go abroad for treatment, in the Supreme Court tomorrow.



"There are 15 accused in Shahbaz Sharif's cases of which three are fugitives," said Rasheed. "The government has witnesses against Shahbaz Sharif, therefore, trying to flee the country is the only option for him."

Rasheed said that in a day or two, the government will issue a official notification regard its decision to put Shahbaz's name on the ECL, adding that he will also be given a 15-day period to appeal against the decision in court.