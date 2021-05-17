Petrol price likely to increase today: sources

A worker at a fuel station fills petrol in a car. — File photo

Petrol prices in Pakistan likely to increase for rest of May, per sources.

Petrol price to witness an increase of Rs1.90.

Diesel price to move up by Rs3.25.

The price of petroleum products in the country for the remaining days of May will increase, sources said Monday, as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) sent a summary to the Petroleum Division for bringing the prices up.

The price of diesel and petrol will witness an increase of Rs3.25 and Rs1.90, sources said, adding the final change in the price of the petroleum products will be made by the Ministry of Finance after consultations with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Moreover, the new prices of petroleum products will be determined today (May 17), as opposed to the regular mid-month date (the 15th), a spokesperson for OGRA had said last week.

The spokesperson said due to the May 8-16 curbs and Eid holidays, it was decided that the new prices would be decided on Monday, May 17.

The prices of petroleum products will, therefore, continue as previously notified.



Prices kept constant in Ramadan

In a bid to give relief to the masses in the holy month of Ramadan, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided not to increase the price of petroleum products, a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance had said on April 30.

Therefore, petrol continued to cost Rs108.56 per litre in the first two week of the month.

According to the notification, the price of diesel was also notified to remain the same, at Rs110.76 per litre.

Kerosene oil was to continue to be priced at Rs80, whereas light diesel oil was to also cost the same, at Rs77.65 per litre.