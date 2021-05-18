Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday May 18 2021
By
AFP

Biden tells Netanyahu he backs ´ceasefire´ in Israel: W.House

By
AFP

Tuesday May 18, 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he backs having a ceasefire in the bloody exchanges between Israelis and Palestinians, but he stopped short of openly demanding a truce.

In a phone call with the Israeli prime minister, "the president expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed US engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end," the White House said.

Biden has so far resisted joining other world leaders and much of his own Democratic party in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Israel.

In a statement, the White House said Biden reiterated what has been his main message so far: "his firm support for Israel´s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks."

Biden "encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians," the statement said.

But the White House has steered clear of condemning any aspect of the ongoing Israeli military strikes, saying that the close US ally is justified in responding forcefully to Hamas rocket volleys.

Officials have suggested that more critical views are being relayed in private.

More From World:

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week
Portugal greets first UK tourists as travel curbs lifted

Portugal greets first UK tourists as travel curbs lifted
Joe Biden has 'bloody hands' for supporting Israel: Erdogan

Joe Biden has 'bloody hands' for supporting Israel: Erdogan
US blocks UN statement regarding Israel's attacks on Palestinians

US blocks UN statement regarding Israel's attacks on Palestinians
Cyclone Tauktae: India's Gujarat evacuates over 200,000 people

Cyclone Tauktae: India's Gujarat evacuates over 200,000 people
Situation in Palestine matter of grave concern: OIC ambassador to EU Ismat Jahan

Situation in Palestine matter of grave concern: OIC ambassador to EU Ismat Jahan
Turkey asks Pope Francis to help rally world against Israel for atrocities in Gaza

Turkey asks Pope Francis to help rally world against Israel for atrocities in Gaza
China urges US to 'shoulder its fair share of responsibilities' in stopping Israeli attacks on Gaza

China urges US to 'shoulder its fair share of responsibilities' in stopping Israeli attacks on Gaza
Sanofi, GSK say COVID-19 vaccine shows positive result

Sanofi, GSK say COVID-19 vaccine shows positive result
War in Gaza benefits PM Netanyahu, claims Israeli lawmaker

War in Gaza benefits PM Netanyahu, claims Israeli lawmaker
Long working hours are a killer, WHO study shows

Long working hours are a killer, WHO study shows
Bill Gates had a romantic relationship with a Microsoft employee: report

Bill Gates had a romantic relationship with a Microsoft employee: report

Latest

view all