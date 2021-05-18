To promote tourism: K2 base camp gets high-speed internet connectivity

File photo of K2.

Internet connectivity and phone coverage provided at K2 base camp.

The mobile coverage and internet access will prove pivotal for mountaineers and trekking groups.

The site was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his recent visit to Gilgit-Baltistan.

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to promote tourism in the area, a 4G BaseTransceiver Station (BTS) has been installed at the K2 base camp area of Concordia, according to a The News report published Tuesday.

The site has been named Ali Sadpara in memory of the late mountaineer who lost his life during the winter expedition of the world's most treacherous peak earlier this year.

The step was taken to provide better communication facilities to mountaineers and trekkers.

Mobile coverage and internet access will prove pivotal for mountaineers and trekking groups to stay connected with their families and assist in emergency situations.

The site has been made operational by the Special Communication Organisation (SCO) to ensure communication facilities at the world’s second tallest peak K2 base camp.



In line with the government’s vision of promoting tourism across the country, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the telecom operators are focusing on improving telecommunication services in areas full of tourism potential.

The site was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his recent visit to Gilgit-Baltistan.

It will also help promote adventure tourism and weather monitoring.