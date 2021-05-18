Can't connect right now! retry
Cyclone Tauktae weakens: Thunderstorm rain expected in Thar, Umerkot

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 18, 2021

The current status of Cyclone Tauktae. Photo: Courtesy Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi

  • Pakistan Meteorological Department says Cyclone Tauktae has weakened into a "severe cyclonic storm".
  • Cyclone Tauktae travelled along India's western coast, narrowly missing the city of Mumbai. 
  • At least 12 people were killed and 200,000 evacuated.

The powerful Cyclone Tauktae has started weakening after it made landfall in India's Gujarat, according to the final update given by the Pakistan Meteorological Department Tuesday morning.

The Met office said the "very severe cyclonic storm" intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and crossed Indian Gujarat and has now weakened into a "severe cyclonic storm" laying over Rajasthan, India.

A few dust/thunderstorm-rain accompanied with gusty winds of 30-50 kmph may occur in Tharparkar and Umerkot districts in the next 12 hours, PMD said in its alert. 

Read more: India's Gujarat evacuates over 200,000 people as Cyclone Tauktae hits

In Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin and Mirpurkhas districts, meanwhile, hot and dry weather will continue today.

PMD said sea conditions will remain rough till Tuesday evening and fishermen of Sindh are advised to avoid going into deep sea. They can resume their activities from tomorrow (Wednesday). 

