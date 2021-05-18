Can't connect right now! retry
health
Tuesday May 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Nearly 0.1% people report side effects from vaccine in Pakistan, says Dr Faisal Sultan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 18, 2021

A representative image of coronavirus vaccine. — File photo

  • 4,329 reports of adverse effects have been reported.
  • 90% involved pain at the site of injection or fever.
  • Six serious cases were reported — each was coincidental.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Monday nearly 0.1% of people, who had received the coronavirus vaccine, reported side effects.

The special assistant noted that almost all of the people complained of having mild and expected side effects out of the millions of people who have been inoculated. 

"Out of 3.8 million+ doses, 4,329 reports of adverse effects have been reported so far. Nearly all reports were of mild, expected side effects — 90% involved pain at the site of injection or fever," he said.

However, the special assistant said six serious cases were reported — each was investigated thoroughly and found to be coincidental and non-attributable to the vaccine.

Common side effects from the vaccine. — CDC

If a person wants to report side effects from a vaccine, they can do it by calling 1166 or visiting website nims.nadra.gov.pk, the National Command and Operations Centre said.

Pakistan has started registering people who are 30 years and above for the coronavirus vaccination last week.

The World Bank has approved the provision of $153 million to support the ongoing national vaccine drive in Pakistan, in a bid to help the country fight the pandemic.

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved the restructuring of the Pandemic Response Effectiveness in Pakistan (PREP) project, which was originally approved in April 2020.

On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the coronavirus vaccination for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country.

The vaccine registration for the 40-49 age group has been going on since April 27, whereas walk-in vaccinations for people aged 50 and above are underway in the country.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has appealed to the public to register for vaccination on a priority basis.

