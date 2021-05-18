WhatsApp working on feature to make archive chats disappear: report

A logo of WhatsApp. Photo: File

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will make archived chats disappear after they are not needed.

Website Android Police, citing WABetainfo, reported that WhatsApp is working to sort out cluttering of user’s WhatsApp with unnecessary conversations.

Presently many users archive a conversation to organise their app but a server-side test showed that WhatsApp is testing some improvements to the feature.

Currently, users can access archived conversations by scrolling to the very bottom of their app. However, if a new message is sent in the archived conversation then the chat in question will be removed from the archive list and sent back to the top.

The website reported that WhatsApp is testing a new toggle that will stop conversations from being reinstated from the archive even when a new message is received.

The feature, once it becomes available, can be switched on from the archive screen or by heading to Settings > Chats.

Once enabled, the archive section will be moved from the bottom of the chat list to the top for easier access, although this may get in the way somewhat.

The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta 2.21.11.1, but it's a server-side rollout so it will not be widely accessible till it is rolled out globally.