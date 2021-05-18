Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday May 18 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp working on feature to make archive chats disappear: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 18, 2021

A logo of WhatsApp. Photo: File 

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will make archived chats disappear after they are not needed.

Website Android Police, citing WABetainfo, reported that WhatsApp is working to sort out cluttering of user’s WhatsApp with unnecessary conversations.

Presently many users archive a conversation to organise their app but a server-side test showed that WhatsApp is testing some improvements to the feature.

Currently, users can access archived conversations by scrolling to the very bottom of their app. However, if a new message is sent in the archived conversation then the chat in question will be removed from the archive list and sent back to the top.

Read more: WhatsApp says accounts won't be deleted on May 15, delays new privacy policy again

The website reported that WhatsApp is testing a new toggle that will stop conversations from being reinstated from the archive even when a new message is received.

The feature, once it becomes available, can be switched on from the archive screen or by heading to Settings > Chats.

Once enabled, the archive section will be moved from the bottom of the chat list to the top for easier access, although this may get in the way somewhat.

The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta 2.21.11.1, but it's a server-side rollout so it will not be widely accessible till it is rolled out globally.

More From Sci-Tech:

To promote tourism: K2 base camp gets high-speed internet connectivity

To promote tourism: K2 base camp gets high-speed internet connectivity
Darwin's Arch in Galapagos collapses due to 'erosion'

Darwin's Arch in Galapagos collapses due to 'erosion'
Pakistan has more than 181 million mobile subscribers: PTA

Pakistan has more than 181 million mobile subscribers: PTA
China´s Zhurong rover touches down on Red Planet

China´s Zhurong rover touches down on Red Planet
Perseverance, Hope and a fire god: a history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a fire god: a history of Mars rovers
WhatsApp rolls out update for Android

WhatsApp rolls out update for Android
Here's how you can fast forward videos on Telegram

Here's how you can fast forward videos on Telegram
WhatsApp working on 'chat migration' feature between iOS and Android phones

WhatsApp working on 'chat migration' feature between iOS and Android phones
Instagram lets users pick preferred gender pronouns

Instagram lets users pick preferred gender pronouns
NASA's giant Webb telescope succeeds in key pre-launch test

NASA's giant Webb telescope succeeds in key pre-launch test
Pretty pickle: Kakao to buy online novel app Radish for $440m

Pretty pickle: Kakao to buy online novel app Radish for $440m
US space probe Osiris-Rex heads home with asteroid dust

US space probe Osiris-Rex heads home with asteroid dust

Latest

view all