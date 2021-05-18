Asian Development Bank to support Pakistan in building climate disaster resilience

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) under its Country Partnership Strategy with Pakistan (2021–2025) would provide support in building liveable cities, building climate and disaster resilience for mitigating climate change challenges and their negative impacts on agriculture and other sectors of the national economy.



The bank in its Climate Risk Country Profile Pakistan has projected rises in the annual maximum and minimum average temperature, which would likely amplify the pressure on human health, livelihoods, and ecosystems.

The city governments will be encouraged to explore new sources of funding to meet infrastructure requirements and bring in sustainable planning processes by integrating climate resilience and disaster risk management considerations.

Besides, the ADB will invest in sovereign and non-sovereign projects to improve water supply and sanitation systems as well as urban transport infrastructure, including bus rapid transit and non-motorised transport systems.

It said that smart cities will be promoted through the application of technology, including digital access to services, digital payments, smart water meters, and charged parking.

ADB would also maintain its support for building the resilience of communities and infrastructure to climate change and for strengthening climate change adaptation and disaster risk management.

This includes investing in the sustainable management of watersheds and mangrove forests, improving the management of water resources, strengthening flood risk management in vulnerable coastal districts.

The bank under country partnership strategy would also help in bolstering climate policy, financing and planning frameworks, besides upgrading the management of solid waste and providing safe water in cities and towns.

The ADB would continue backing the National Disaster Risk Management Fund, including through recapitalisation, to help implement national plans to reduce disaster risks and enhance preparedness.

It will step up efforts to boost climate change mitigation through technology-based interventions with a focus on low-carbon and renewable energy, energy efficiency and conservation, and mass transit systems in urban areas.