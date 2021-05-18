Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned over being exploited in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned that the pair could be exploited by broadcasters during their time in the US.

Commentator Camilla Tominey spoke on This Morning saying that the Duke and Duchess should be careful of what they reveal to the media as Prince Harry’s recent interview with Dax Shepard was not well received.

"Going over to America, the other side of the coin you could say is that there is a degree of exploitation going on," she said.

"The Americans are rubbing their hands together with glee, they know this man is quite damaged, disenfranchised from his family.

"I know they have a living to earn and they are seeking financial independence in America, but let's just handle all of this with care.

"They both had a difficult time, neither of them have a particularly good relationship with a large portion of their families, and then you got people hosting podcasts thinking, 'Brilliant, this will get the ratings'."