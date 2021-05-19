Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday May 19 2021
By
Reuters

UAE to allow non-nationals 100% ownership of companies starting from June

By
Reuters

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Containers are seen at Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port after it was expanded in Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 11, 2019. — Reuters/File

  • Prerequisite of having an Emirati shareholder for a foreigner to open a company will be lifted on June 1.
  • It is one of several steps aimed at attracting investment and foreigners into the Gulf state.
  • The UAE announced the law allowing 100% foreign ownership of companies last year.

DUBAI: The prerequisite of having an Emirati shareholder for a foreigner to open a company in the United Arab Emirates will be lifted on June 1, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

"The amended Commercial Companies Law aims at boosting the country's competitive edge and is a part of UAE government efforts to facilitate doing business," Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri was quoted as saying.

The UAE announced the law allowing 100% foreign ownership of companies last year — one of several steps aimed at attracting investment and foreigners into the Gulf state, which was badly hurt by the coronavirus crisis.

Related items

A previous foreign investment law in 2018 allowed foreigners to own up to 100% of some businesses, and foreigners could already own up to 100% of those registered in designated business parks known as "free zones".

More From World:

UK police investigating officer who shouted 'free Palestine' at London protest

UK police investigating officer who shouted 'free Palestine' at London protest
Biden urges 'de-escalation', Netanyahu says will press on with Gaza attacks

Biden urges 'de-escalation', Netanyahu says will press on with Gaza attacks
EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners

EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners
Cyclone Tauktae: Hunt on for 51 missing after barge sinks near Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Hunt on for 51 missing after barge sinks near Mumbai
Turkey slams US for claiming Erdogan's remarks ignited 'anti-Semitism'

Turkey slams US for claiming Erdogan's remarks ignited 'anti-Semitism'
FM Qureshi leaves for NY to highlight Israel's aggression against Palestinians at UN

FM Qureshi leaves for NY to highlight Israel's aggression against Palestinians at UN
New York state investigation into Trump Organization now 'criminal'

New York state investigation into Trump Organization now 'criminal'
India reports over 260,000 new coronavirus cases during past 24 hours

India reports over 260,000 new coronavirus cases during past 24 hours
US lawmakers plead to evacuate Afghan allies before pullout

US lawmakers plead to evacuate Afghan allies before pullout
Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi Arabia

Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi Arabia
33 dead, dozens missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

33 dead, dozens missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India
Death toll climbs to 217 in Israel-Gaza conflict amid UN deadlock

Death toll climbs to 217 in Israel-Gaza conflict amid UN deadlock

Latest

view all