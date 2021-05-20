Can't connect right now! retry
health
Thursday May 20 2021
By
AFP

US allows Pfizer vaccine in fridge for a month

By
AFP

Thursday May 20, 2021

WASHINGTON: The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to a month in the United States, the country´s health regulator announced Wednesday, in a change expected to help distribution of the shot.

The US Food and Drug Administration said it had made the decision "based on a review of recent data submitted by Pfizer," and will allow vials of the vaccine to be stored at refrigerator temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius (35-46 degrees Fahrenheit) for up to one month.

The vials were previously only allowed to be kept at such temperatures for five days.

"This change should make this vaccine more widely available to the American public by facilitating the ability of vaccine providers, such as community doctors´ offices, to receive, store and administer the vaccine," said Peter Marks, director of the FDA´s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The European Medicines Agency On Monday also approved the storage of the Pfizer vaccine in fridges for up to a month.

The FDA had already relaxed conditions for the vaccine´s storage in February, allowing it to be kept "at conventional temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers for a period of up to two weeks" rather than ultra-low freezer temperature of -80 to -60 degrees Celsius.

More From Health:

UK insists vaccines work against Indian Covid variant

UK insists vaccines work against Indian Covid variant
Sindh health minister expects major rise in COVID-19 cases due to Eid travel

Sindh health minister expects major rise in COVID-19 cases due to Eid travel
Not a problem for Pakistanis if Saudi Arabia imposes coronavirus vaccination restriction for Hajj: official

Not a problem for Pakistanis if Saudi Arabia imposes coronavirus vaccination restriction for Hajj: official
Nearly 0.1% people report side effects from vaccine in Pakistan, says Dr Faisal Sultan

Nearly 0.1% people report side effects from vaccine in Pakistan, says Dr Faisal Sultan
Sanofi, GSK say COVID-19 vaccine shows positive result

Sanofi, GSK say COVID-19 vaccine shows positive result
Top Indian virologist resigns from government panel over differences on COVID-19 handling

Top Indian virologist resigns from government panel over differences on COVID-19 handling
No evidence on Indian coronavirus variant reaching Pakistan: health officials

No evidence on Indian coronavirus variant reaching Pakistan: health officials
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Indian state orders lockdown after ´super-spreader´ election

Indian state orders lockdown after ´super-spreader´ election
Pandemic to be ´far more deadly´ this year, WHO warns

Pandemic to be ´far more deadly´ this year, WHO warns
Pakistan down to 61% of COVID-19 peak, cases falling: report

Pakistan down to 61% of COVID-19 peak, cases falling: report
Pakistan loses 48 more people to coronavirus as nation celebrates Eid under strict guidelines

Pakistan loses 48 more people to coronavirus as nation celebrates Eid under strict guidelines

Latest

view all