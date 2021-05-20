NCOC has given permission to conduct professional exams: Shafqat Mehmood

File photo of candidates appearing in a professional exam.

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has green signalled the conduction of professional exams, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said on Thursday.

"Please apply to Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Islamabad with details of exam centres, number of students and SOPs to be followed," the education minister wrote on Twitter.

He further said that if all arrangements are satisfactory permission will be given promptly.

A day earlier, NCOC allowed the reopening of schools in districts where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is less than 5%.

The decision was taken after NCOC chief Asad Umar presided over a meeting, with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, provincial chief secretaries and other members in attendance via video link.

A detailed review of the disease's prevalence in the country was taken, a statement from the NCOC said.



SSC and HSSC exams

The NCOC decided all SSC and HSSC exams will be held after June 20, while professional and non-professional exams would take place on a case-to-case basis depending on recommendations from the Ministry of Education.